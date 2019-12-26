Nigerian Man arrested in India, 265g of Heroin discovered

The Indian Police has arrested a Nigerian, 21-year-old Nonso from Anambra State, for being in possession of 265gm of heroin. Nonso, who only arrived in India on a business visa two months back, was arrested near Ziri Market, Chandigarh, on Tuesday afternoon. The police said that 265gm heroin was a commercial quantity and it was one of the rarest seizure in Chandigarh. During investigation Nonso disclosed to the police that he had come to Chandigarh in the search of customers in view of Christmas and New Year season. He also said that he was told by an associate that Chandigarh had a good potential market for heroin.Police said he failed to produce a passport, visa or any other document regarding his stay in India or Chandigarh. Police said that his questioning revealed that he had procured the narcotics from another Nigerian living at Uttam Nagar in Delhi.