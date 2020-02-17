0 comments

Nigerian man cries for justice as he accuses SARS of cutting off his father’s dreadlocks for no reason

by on February 17, 2020
 

A man took to Facebook to accuse SARS operatives of cutting off his father’s locs for no reason.

Divine Michael Jackson, who lives in Port Harcourt, shared a photo of his father’s hair before it was cut and another photo taken after his long natural locs had been scraped off.

He accused SARS operatives of being responsible and added that they seized the chopped off locs and asked his father to return on Tuesday to collect his hair. 

“Am so sad we need justice to take place. we need human right please B4 they will kill my poor dad 4 me (sic),” Divine MJ wrote, adding, “Let justice take place even if we are poor.” he wrote

Nigerian man cries for justice as he accuses SARS of cutting off his father

READ  Supreme Court Upholds Darius Ishaku's Election
Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria

SARS

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 