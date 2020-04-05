Nigerian Medical Association Rejects FG’s Call For Chinese Assistance

The Nigeria Medical Association on Sunday rejected the Federal Government invitation of Chinese doctors and nurses into the country to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as embarrassing.

BreakingTimes had reported that An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts, including doctors and nurses is expected in the country, as announced by Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health at a press briefing by the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja, Friday.

In a statement signed by the president of the NMA, Dr Francis Faduyile, the association said it received the news with dismay and utter disappointment, especially at a time when its members were making a huge sacrifice to respond to the deadly disease despite the absence of adequate Personal Protective Equipment to work with in hospitals.

NMA warned that coronavirus death toll in Italy rose after Chinese medical experts arrived in the country to offer assistance.

NMA said:

“It is a thing of embarrassment to the membership of the association and other health workers who are giving their best in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic under deplorable working conditions and a fragile health system to be subjected to the ignominy of not being carried along in arriving at such a decision.”

The NMA also called on FG to expand the Presidential Task Force to include other critical stakeholders including journalists and the civil society to ensure more robust engagement, stressing that the decisions of the task force had implications for the health, wealth and security of Nigeria.

See the statement: