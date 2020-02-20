Nigerian Military Does Not Have Manpower, Technology To Defeat Boko Haram ~ Gov. Zulum

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno State, has expressed concern over the lack of manpower, equipment and technology by the Nigerian Government to fight Boko Haram terrorists.

Zulum expressed his worry on Wednesday when he hosted members of the House of Reps committee on Defence in the state.

He said, “Nigerians almost celebrated the demise of Boko Haram in 2016 and 2017.

“I have always admitted that the Federal Government has done well under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari. At a time, about 20 local government areas were displaced but after May 29, 2015, almost all the roads were opened and the local government retrieved.

“But notwithstanding the gains that we had, between March 2019 till date, we have experienced horrific and simultaneous attacks throughout the state.

“I therefore, plead with Mr President and as well as the Nigerian military to revisit the strategy used during 2016/2017 that we were almost celebrating the demise of Boko Haram so that we can deal with the insurgents once and for all.

“Take my words, the military doesn’t have the manpower; they don’t have the equipment, they don’t have the technology. Kindly advise the Speaker and the Senate President to tell Mr President to approve the massive recruitment of soldiers.

“We need about 100,000 more to be recruited into the Nigerian Army. They should come and employ the locals whether they have western education or not.

“We have to tell each other the truth, you cannot fight this war without manpower, technology, and proper funding.

“One important thing that we have to do is to take the fight into their enclaves. The whereabouts of the Boko Haram are known to all of us. It is known to the people of Borno State. It is known to the military. It is known to all of us.”