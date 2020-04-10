Nigerian Military, Regime Meet On Chadian Military Offensive Against Boko Haram Insurgents

The Muhammadu Buhari-led regime and the Nigerian Military have meet over the recent onslaught by the Chadian military against Boko Haram, BreakingTimes understands.

This is as it is perceived the dislodged terrorists from the Chadian flank would now settle in the country and even some states in the north to carry out their dastardly act.

Recall that the Chadian army led by President Déby killed 1,000 fighters during an operation against the Boko Haram armed group in the Lake Chad border region.

AFP news agency quoted Chadian Army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna as saying 52 troops died during the operation, which was launched on March 31.

“A thousand terrorists have been killed, 50 motorised canoes have been destroyed,” the colonel said, referring to a large boat also called a pirogue.

Agouna said the operation, which was launched after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram attack last month, ended on Wednesday after the armed fighters were forced out of the country.

It is the first official snapshot of the outcome of Operation Bohoma Anger, launched after at least 92 soldiers were killed on March 23 in the deadliest-ever attack by Boko Haram on the country’s military forces. The armed group had mounted a seven-hour assault on a Chadian army base at Bohoma.