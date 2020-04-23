Nigerian Navy Rescue 11 Crew Members Attacked by Pirates

The Chief of naval staff of Naval staff of the Benin Navy commends the Nigerian navy for their Bravery in liberating Container Ship MV Tommi Ritscher from Pirates.

In a press release published through the Nigerian Defenc HQ’s Twitter Handle, Captain Albert Ezin, Chief of staff Benin Navy praised his Nigerian Counterparts of Navy ship OSE..

Attacked by pirates on the 18th of April 2020. The attacked ship had 19 crew members consisting of Ukrainian, Bulgarian & Filipino nationals.

The Benin navy requested for assistance from the Nigerian Navy on the 19th April in line with ECOWAS Maritime Zone E MOU’s.

The Chief of Naval staff of Benin conveyed the appreciations through a letter of commendation forwarded to the Nigerian navy