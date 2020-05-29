Nigerian Police Adds Five New Departments Amid Reorganization Efforts

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Thursday approved the implementation of full autonomy for the Police Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, expressed gratitude to President Buhari, who doubles as the Chairman of the Nigeria Police Council, as the information was passed on social media.

Adamu expressed confidence that the reorganization “will further bring policing closer to the people, improve the response time of the Police to incidents across the country and generally promote efficiency in service delivery”.

The FIB was previously a section under the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (FCIID) but has now been seperated as a full-fledged Department of the Force to be headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG).

With this new arrangement, the Nigerian Police Force now has eight (8) Departments. The Departments include:



Department of Finance and Administration

Department of Operations

Department of Logistics and Supply

Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID)

Department of Training and Development

Department of Research and Planning

Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Force Intelligence Department

By this re-organization, the FIB, which was previously a section under the FCIID, is now a full-fledged Department of the Force to be headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG). With this new arrangement, the Nigeria Police Force now has eight (8) Departments and each is headed by a DIG.



The Federal Government has further approved the further decentralization of the FCID with the establishment of two additional offices in Enugu and Gombe States. The office in Enugu is expected to take care of investigations of major crimes emanating from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones, according to the Nigerian Police.

The office in Gombe will however be in charge of the North-East geo-political zone. Each of these Annexes, in addition to the pre-existing ones in Lagos and Kaduna States, will be headed by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) who reports to the DIG in-charge of the FCID, Foth Headquarters, Abuja.

In a similar vein, five (5) new Police Zonal Command Headquarters have been created for the Nigeria Police Force in addition to the hitherto existing twelve (12) Zonal Command Headquarters. This makes a total of seventeen (17) Zonal Command Headquarters in the country. The five (5) new Zonal Commands are: Akure (Ondo/Ekiti Commands), Awka (Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi), Yenagoa (Bayelsa, Rivers Commands), Maiduguri (Yobe, Borno Commands) and Katsina (Katsina, Kaduna Commands).