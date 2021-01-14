Nigerian Police Are Miracle Workers – Frank Mba

By Onwuka Gerald

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, on Thursday, said security forces in Nigeria are miracle workers despite daunting challenges encountered on daily basis.

According to him, “Insecurity has been a major issue in the country over many years, especially the recent rise in activities of bandits, seen mostly in the Northern region parts of the country.

Speaking during a Channels TV interview, Mba said security forces are overwhelmed with the current situation due to because huge population and landmass of the country.

His words, “Despite faced challenges, officers are working tirelessly to provide a safe and secure environment for Nigerian citizens.

DCP Mba said, “Taking into consideration hard ground under which the force functions, sometimes in poisonous environment, it is indeed okay for us to actually be tagged miracle workers.

The police spokesperson said, “No Police agency anywhere in the world can operate beyond what the society presents, adding that every society gets the kind of Police it deserves.”

“Police officers needs motivation, so that they can become more active in protecting the citizens.

“We are happy that some of these things are receiving attention. However, a lot still has to be done,” he added.