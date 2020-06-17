Nigerian Police Arrest Leader Of Coalition Behind Katsina Protest

Nastura Ashir Sharif, Chairman of the Coalition of Northern Groups ( CNG) has been arrested by the police for organising a Protest in Katsina on Tuesday over the recent killings in Katsina.

The CNG announced on Facebook that Mr. Sharif was arrested and transported to Abuja.

” Nastura Sharif, Chairman of the board of trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)bis currently being detained at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja”.

A spokesman for the group, Abdul Azeez Sulieman said: ” Sharif led the National excos of CNG to the Katsina Police Commisioner to show appreciation for the professional conduct of the police throughout the peaceful assembly”.

He said the IG of Police ordered that he wanted to see Sharif in Abuja, Sharif agreed to be taken to Abuja by police and 4 others of the CNG.

” On arrival late last night, he was made to make a statement which he did and was thereafter detained”.

” Feedback we have been receiving from our men in ground says Sharif is accuses of insulting Femi Adesina”.

Other protests are planned to hold access the North on Saturday, June 20.