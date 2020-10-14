Nigerian Police Says No Member Of Disbanded SARS Will Be Allowed To Join SWAT; Promises No Patrols, Searching Of Devices

The Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday informed the Nigerian public, that the newly created SWAT team will be structured to strictly respond only to robbery attacks, response to the scenes of weapon related crimes, rescue operations and special operations involving high-profile criminals.

In a series of tweets, the Police notes that no officer who had previously been a member of the notorious SARS outfit, would be considered for the new SWAT team.

“No personnel of the defunct SARs will be selected to be part of the new tactical team,”, the Police said.

“Operations of the new tactical team will be strictly intelligence-driven. Members of the new tactical team will by no means embark on routine patrols. Members of the new tactical team are banned from indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices. Must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human Rights.”

“Mandate of the new tactical team is strictly restricted to respond to robbery attacks, response to the scenes of weapon related crimes, rescue operations, special operations involving high-profile criminals.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu set up a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team that will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Prospective members of this new team will also undergo psychological and medical examination to ascertain their fitness and eligibility for the new assignment.

They are to commence training at the different Police tactical training institutions nationwide, next week. While personnel from the Police Commands in the South-East and the South-South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, those from the Police Commands from the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.

While reaffirming his commitment towards the successful and holistic implementation of the Police reforms, the IGP enjoins members of the public, particularly protesting citizens to exercise restraint and allow measures being put in place to come to fruition and engender a Police Force that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizenry.

The IGP also ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

The officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.