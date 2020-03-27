Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against #COVID19

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the Bankers’ Committee and in partnership with the private sector led by Aliko Dangote Foundation and Access Bank have come together to form the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in a press statement, in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the Coalition was created out of the urgent need to combat the unfolding COVID-19 crisis in Nigeria.

He said: “The rate at which the virus is spreading is unprecedented and it appears we are fighting our most lethal adversary to date.

“So far, the Federal Government has made giant strides in the fight but it is clear that the private sector needs to step in and support efforts already being made.”

The Governor said the objectives of the Coalition are to “Mobilize private sector thought leadership Mobilize private sector resources Increase general public awareness, education and buy-in Provide direct support to private and public healthcare’s ability to respond to the crisis Support Government effort.”

Continuing, he added: “In doing this, the Coalition has set up four major committees comprising of:

“1. Steering Committee to provide leadership and steer the coalition and committees in procuring all needed funding, equipment and materials for the battle against this pandemic.

“The steering committee will chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha who currently chairs the Federal Government Committee on Covid-19. Other members of the Committee will announced later.

“2. Funding Committee: this committee will be responsible for the initial funding of the effort. Membership comprise, the CBN Governor, Aliko Dangote, Herbert Wigwe, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Segun Agbaje, Abdulsamad Rabiu and Femi Otedola.

“Each member of the committee is to ensure that their institution contribute at least N1b to this effort. More members are allowed as long as they are willing to contribute at least N1b.

“3. Operational Committee: responsible for project management, logistics, communication and advocacy. This comprise CBN Governor, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GT Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, Unity Bank, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

“4. Technical Committee: this committee is responsible for gathering data about the equipment and materials needed nationwide. They will also be responsible for intellectual leadership around testing issues, treatment protocols, isolation centers, etc. Membership Comprised of NCDC, WHO, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Federal Ministry of Health and select members of the operational and funding committee.

“We will be working with reputable institutions and consultants including the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Akin Abayomi, Dr Christian Happi, Dr. Phillip Onyebujo.”