Nigerian, Rinsola Babajide wins Liverpool Women’s Player of the Month award

Nigerian player, Rinsola Babajide has won the Liverpool Women’s team player of the month award for the month of January, the club has announced on it’s official website.

Babajide, who can represent Nigeria as well as England due to her dual citizenship, started all the three matches played by Liverpool last month, scoring four goals all of which came against Blackburn Rovers Ladies in an 8-1 win.

The 21-year-old, a natural winger who can also play as a central striker, said: “I’m really honoured to be Player of the Month and thanks to all the fans that voted.

“I feel like our performances have been getting better all the time and two back-to-back wins show that. Now we need another three points and that would be massive for us.”



“It was the volley [past Blackburn] for me, though I’m not sure which one the fans enjoyed most,” she said about her favorite career goal.

“We just needed to hit the back of the net because we’ve been playing well without scoring so it’s a confidence boost for all of us.”