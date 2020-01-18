Nigerian Ruler Buhari arrives in London, returns Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London ahead of the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday.

This was announced the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, on his social media handles early Saturday morning.

An earlier statement by Adesina said the London Investment Summit would be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

According to the organisers, the event is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

“Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

“With the expected take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area in mid-2020, the London investment summit will provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.”

The president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.