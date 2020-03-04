Nigerian Ruler, Buhari commends Aliko Dangote for donating N200m towards the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari has commended Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for donating N200 million to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 into the country.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the Nigerian Ruler recalled that the businessman through his foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation, had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.

According to Nigerian Ruler, Buhari, “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

The President used the opportunity to reiterate his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

Nigerian Ruler, Buhari noted that his regime, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and every Nigerian remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.