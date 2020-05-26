Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Commiserates With Media Over New Telegraph Editor’s Death

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the death of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph, Waheed Bakare.

Bakare died Sunday evening after a brief illness.

He had a stint with the Punch newspaper before his employment by the New Telegraph newspaper.

The late Bakare was a regular feature on Television Continental (TVC) Journalists Hangout.

His remains have since been buried according to Islamic rites.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Ruler on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the Ruler condoled with the family of the deceased, and management of New Telegraph Newspapers, describing Bakare’s death as a collective loss to the media and the nation that he served passionately with his talent.

Buhari prayed that God would receive the soul of the departed and comfort all that mourn him, according to the statement.

President @MBuhari commiserates with the media industry, particularly Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors, over the passing of the Saturday Editor of New Telegraph Newspapers, Mr. Waheed Bakare. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) May 25, 2020