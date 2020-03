Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled the senator representing Bayelsa-East senatorial district in the red chamber of the National Assembly, Ben Murray Bruce, over the lost of his wife to cancer, on Friday morning.

Spokesperson to the Ruler, Garba Shehu in series of tweets quoted the ruler as praying God to comfort the Senator.

See tweets below:

President Muhammadu Buhari shares heartfelt sorrow with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 20, 2020

Urging them to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, President Buhari beseeches God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) March 20, 2020