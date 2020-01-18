Nigerian Ruler Buhari hints at ‘quietly’ handing over to successor in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has hinted at handing over to his successor quietly.

He also declared that as a beneficiary of a free and fair election in the country, he would bequeath the same to his successor and the nation in 2023.

Buhari, according to a statement by one of his spokesmen, Mallam Garba Shehu, spoke at a dinner with members of the legal team for the 2019 presidential election petition on Thursday in Abuja.

The president told the legal team that he was already looking forward to a peaceful hand over in 2023, stressing that he was morally bound to fulfill that wish.

“Morally, I want to have a clear conscience. I swore by the Holy Book that I will abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I will continue to do my best and I hope that by 2023, I can hand over quietly to whoever succeeds me and I wish him the best of luck,” he said.

He recounted that the turnout of Nigerians during his presidential campaigns to the 36 states of the federation in 2019 convinced him that his re-election was not a fluke.

“The number of people that turned out in every state across the country was more than anybody can buy or force.

“This gave me so much confidence and the election proved that with the votes I got.

“That is why I insist that elections must be free and fair because I am a clear successor to a free and fair election,” he said.

The president added that the legal team’s enormous contributions had affirmed the rule of law and further entrenched democratic governance in Nigeria.

“This legal team is an assemblage of some of the most scholarly legal teams ever assembled in this country.

“I must note that the aforesaid legal successes recorded through your excellence have assisted me in fulfilling this government’s desire for a better Nigeria,” he said.