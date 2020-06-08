Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Mourns Lady Janet Okwaraji, Mother Of Late Super Eagles Star

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Lady Janet Okwaraji, a teacher and school proprietress, who passed on at 83, “leaving lasting memory of kindness, love and charity as a devout Christian.”

Buhari in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Lady Okwaraji, whose son, Samuel, died in August 1989 while playing for the Super Eagles in a World Cup qualifier, will always be remembered for the sacrifices of the family for the nation.

Buhari affirmed that the matriarch of the Okwaraji family, like her son, defined simplicity, loyalty and patriotism in many ways as she remained steadfast, believing in Nigeria, despite the vicissitude of life.

“As a mother, who lost her son in an unexpected situation, the President believes Lady Janet deserved to be acknowledged for her resilience and nobility, despite the odds.

“The Ruler prays that the almighty God will grant her soul eternal rest, and comfort her loved ones,” the statement said.