Nigerian Ruler Buhari, Orders Release of Bags of Rice Seized by Customs to be Distributed Among Nigerians

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed in a briefing on Monday 6th of April announced that the Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has orderd the release of bags of rice seized by the customs from smugglers to to be Distributed among Nigerians

“The President has approved grains from the Stategic Grains Reserves. The Nigeria Customs Service has in its custody a lot of rice that has been seized and there is one hundred and fifty trucks of rice that is now been handed over to the humanitarian ministry for distribution to the states across the country” the Minister said

Ahmed went further to say that the directive is one of the measures put in place by the Federal Government to cocoon the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country