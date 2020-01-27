Nigerian Ruler Buhari replies TY Danjuma, speaks on relationship with Osinbajo

President Muhammadu Buhari has opened up on his relationship with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in an interview where he also replied Retired Nigerian General, Theophilus Danjuma over his comment on what has been happening in the country.

Danjuma had said if he says what he knows about the goings on in the government, Nigerians would lose sleep.

Speaking to ‘The Interview’ Team, Buhari stated that his relationship with Osinbajo is “perfect”. When asked to rate his relationship with his deputy on a scale of one to ten, he replied “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”

On if he was concerned about the vote of low confidence expressed by Mr Danjuma, Buhari stated that the retired general’s opinion about him is not more important than that of millions that voted for him. The Nigerian leader insisted that his re-election was a vindication of his voters’ confidence and support for him and his government’s policies.

Buhari said;

“And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”