Nigerian Ruler, Buhari, security chiefs meet

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, and security chiefs are meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is a routine meeting to review the security situation of the country, Breaking Times reports.

Those in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.