Nigerian Ruler, Buhari Signs 2020 Budget Into Law

Nigeria’s Ruler, Buhari has signed the N10.59 trillion 2020 appropriation bill into law.

The Nigerian ruler signed the budget document into law today December 17th in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, amongst other principal officers.

“It is my pleasant duty, today, on my 77th birthday, to sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law. I’m pleased that the National Assembly has expeditiously passed this Bill. Our Federal Budget is now restored to a January-December implementation cycle.” the president said while signing the budget

