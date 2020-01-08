Nigerian Ruler Overrules Power Minister, Recalls suspended of Ex REA Boss

Nigerian ruler has ordered the reversal of the suspension of the immediate past Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Damilola Ogunbiyi.

Nigerian ruler ordered the reversal of the suspension on Tuesday, in clear overrule of an earlier directive given by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman.

Last December, Mr Mamman suspended Mrs Ogunbiyi over perceived “infractions” and poor performance in the agency.

Mrs Ogunbiyi has since joined the United Nations.

On Tuesday, The Nigerian ruler overruled Mr Mamman on his decision to remove the former REA boss.

The Regime in a tweet “directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of @realREANigeria, be reversed.”

Her resignation, effective December 31, 2019, has been accepted to enable her take up her new appointment at the United Nations, the statement said.