Nigerian Ruler’s aide attacks Barcelona for sacking Coach

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has slammed Barcelona for sacking manager, Ernesto Valverde and appointing Quique Setien as their new head coach on Monday night. Ahmad in tweet on his official Twitter page said the Blaugrana are ‘so ungrateful’ for sacking Valverde after the 55-year-old won ‘two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana for the Camp Nou club’. He wrote: “Ernesto Valverde lost ONLY 16 out of 145 games at Barcelona, he won two La Liga, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana for them, but the Club still sacked him.