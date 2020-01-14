Nigerian Ruler’s aide attacks Barcelona for sacking Coach

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has slammed Barcelona for sacking manager, Ernesto Valverde and appointing Quique Setien as their new head coach on Monday night. Ahmad in tweet on his official Twitter page said the Blaugrana are ‘so ungrateful’ for sacking Valverde after the 55-year-old won ‘two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana for the Camp Nou club’. He wrote: “Ernesto Valverde lost ONLY 16 out of 145 games at Barcelona, he won two La Liga, one Copa del Rey and one Supercopa de Espana for them, but the Club still sacked him.“So ungrateful. Can the new manager shine more brightly than Valverde? I doubt, strongly.” Setien replaces Ernesto Valverde, who was informed by Barca that he will be sacked, following a meeting on Monday with his agent. “Agreement between FC Barcelona and Ernesto Valverde to end his contract as manager of the first team. Thank you for everything, Ernesto. Best of luck in the future,” an official club statement read. “Quique Setien will be the new FC Barcelona coach. The man from Cantabria in the north of Spain comes to Barca after having had spells at Racing Santander, Poli Ejido, Logrones, Lugo, Las Palmas and Betis, his previous club in the 2018/19 season.“Throughout his career he has been a proponent of possession-based, attacking football that has been attractive to the fans.”