Nigerian Senator, Rose Oko Dies In The UK

The 63-year-old Senator and chairperson of the senate committee on Trade and investment died at a Medical Facility in the united kingdom yesterday the 23rd March.

Oko is Said to have been receiving treatment in the past one month.

Senator Oko was a member of the House of Representatives representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency during the 7th National Assembly.

Oko served as Deputy chairman house committee while in the house of representative.

She was elected into the 8th Senate in June 2015 and served as the Chairman of the senate committee on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). And, was reelected into the 9th senate in June 2019.