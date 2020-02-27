Nigerian soldier kills 4 of his colleagues in Borno

An aggrieved soldier has opened fire on his colleagues at army super camp 15 in Malam Fatori, Borno state, killing four of them and leaving two injured.

Sagir Musa, spokesman of the army, who confirmed the tragic incident, said it happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

He said efforts were ongoing to brief family members of the affected soldiers, adding that the case is being investigated.

“A Corporal of the Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori went berserk in early hours of 26 February 2020 and opened fire killing 4 of his colleagues before shooting himself,” Musa said in a statement.

“Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.

“Efforts are ongoing to contact the families of our gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty. May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.”

The development comes after some of the soldiers deployed in the north-east complained that they had overstayed in the region.

In 2019, troops from one of the battalions wrote President Muhammadu Buhari, asking that they should be moved from the north-east having spent five years.

The soldiers said they were battling with depression and post-traumatic disorder because the authorities refused to carry out a rotation.