Nigerian Soldier stabs Kaduna trader to death

There was pandemonium at the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Central Market, Kaduna, on Thursday as a yet-to-be-identified soldier allegedly stabbed a shoe seller to death. The soldier, according to an eyewitness, narrowly escaped being lynched. He was, however, beaten up by traders in the market. The incident was said to have created confusion as many ran helter-skelter. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the phone. Sabo said the incident involved four soldiers, three of whom were at large. He identified the slain trader as Yusuf. An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Lawal, said trouble started when the deceased trader approached the soldiers to advertise his shoes.