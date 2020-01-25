Nigerian student sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for Internet fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure , the Ondo State capital, has sentenced one Fisayo Adetoro, to 13 years imprisonment for his involvement in Internet fraud.

Adetoro, said to be a varsity student, was found guilty of impersonation, forgery and money laundering by the court. The court sentenced him to cumulative 13 years imprisonment and a fine of N1m.

The convict was arrested by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan zonal office and arraigned on January 18, 2017, on a six-count charge. But he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The allegations, according to the charge sheet, included falsely representing himself to be Bawa Sanni to defraud his victims to the tune of thousands of United States dollars.

City Round gathered that Adetoro was also accused of using a fake name to register for a Nigerian driving licence bearing his photograph, as well as laundering sums running to millions of naira.

The EFCC, represented by Dr. Ben Ubi and Sanusi Galadanchi, called five witnesses, including two victims of the convict’s money laundering activities, to prove its case, while the accused called three witnesses.

After evaluating the arguments on both sides, the judge, Justice Folashade Olubanjo, found Adetoro guilty in four of the six charges.

The court sentenced him to two years imprisonment for falsification of documents (count 2) and three years for altering official document (on each of the counts 3 and 4). The court also sentenced him to five years imprisonment with a fine of N1m, for money laundering (count 6). The court ordered that the jail terms should run concurrently.

Justice Olubanjo, however, considered the convict for suspended sentence of six months’ community service, following the convict’s counsel’s pleadings, which were premised on his health, academic and the fact that he had refunded all the money he fraudulently collected.

The court ruled that the suspended sentence would only stand if he observed all the days without breaking and the judge warned that if he missed one day within the six months stretch, the original sentence would be fully effected.