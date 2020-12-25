Nigerian Students Will Embark On A Mass Protest If ASUU Resumes Strike – Asefon

Adejumo Enock

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said, if the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) should resume its recently suspended strike, the students union will embark on mass protest

Recall that the President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi warned that the Union might resume its recently suspended nine month old strike if the Federal Government did not keep to its promise.

Reacting to this, the President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, said if ASUU resumes its strike, the students body would not hesitate to declare mass action.

The Cable Lifestyle reported that Asefon said, “If they resume strike, we Nigerian students will also resume our mass action that was earlier suspended conditionally. So, if they embark on another strike, we will also embark on shutting down the system as we earlier vowed”.

The President further explained that, “l can assure you that ASUU will not embark on another strike. The federal government will honour its agreement with the union”.

“As a sister union, ASUU knows that students have been at home for long and are not happy about that. The lecturers have missed the students and vice versa, so its nice for them to reunite again”.

Furthermore, the President advised the federal government and ASUU to find amicable ways of addressing issues to avoid incessant strikes.