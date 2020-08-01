Nigerian Troops Subdues 80 Bandits, Rescues 17 Kidnapped Victims

The Nigerian Army under Operation SAHEL SANITY has announced the successful neuterilization of 80 bandits and arrest of 33 suspects by its troops, during their operation against clearing banditry in the Northwest Region.

This disclosure was made by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko during a recent conference at the Special Army Super Camp 4, in Kastina State.

According to him, “the operational goal by the unit was to provide assistance in supporting Operation Hadarin Daji in putting to a halt the heinous and barbarous acts of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and all other crimes committed in the Northwest Region”.

Continuing, he stated that 14 bandits informants and their associates were arrested in the troops operation carried out in Sokoto, Katsina, and Zamfara States.

“17 kidnapped victims were rescued by the troops during the operation, and the bandits highly notorious camp, Dangote Triangle camp and their logistics base camps were all obliterated by the troops”, he noted.

“Recovered also from them was 943 cows, 633 sheep/rams. Weapons recovered includes, seven AK-47 rifles, 16 Dane guns, and General Purpose Machine Gun.

“This outstanding achievement by the Military, has eased the fears of people living in the State, which can be witnessed in the resumption of farming and economic activities in the State, adding that the troops will continue with the ravaging pace of clearing banditry in the Northwest”, he explained.

He Further revealed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai lauded the troops for their bravery and expertise in carrying out the operations. He urged them further to continue with the pace and never relent with their work.