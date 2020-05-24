Nigerians Ask EFCC To Arrest Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa Following Allegation Of 64 Bank Accounts Linked To His BVN

At least 64 bank accounts have been discovered to be linked to the Bank Verification Number of Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, according to SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters discovered that the accounts registered with various names, are being used to siphon public funds in Lagos.

The BVN: 2296663231, reveals that Obasa operates accounts with multiple names in Polaris Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, First City Monument Bank and Wema Bank.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the development, calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the speaker without delay.

See some reactions below:

@iamCHIEDUOKORE tweeted: “EFCC is maintaining social distance against obasa.”

@AZMANIAC wrote: “Even EFCC knows that some peeps are above the law🤦… Welcome to my country Nigeria 😂..A country where 1 man wealth can feed the nation but many are still hungry.. Funniest part is this same peeps will condemn yahoo boys for following their footsteps 😂”

@UgwunnaEjikem tweeted: “The evidence against the Speaker of the Lagos’s House Of Assembly is glaring and overwhelming.

“It will be a public embarrassment if this particular clearly exposed episode of corruption fizzles away without definitive action.

“Embarrassment to both EFCC and Lagosians themselves.”

@_Adadioramma wrote: “These receipts on Obasa’s corruption are just too numerous and damning to be ignored by the EFCC.

“@officialEFCC are you guys waiting for us to fry eggs for y’all before you do your jobs?

“Sahara reporters have already done the hard part.”

