Nigerians Ask Twitter CEO @jack To Suspend President @MBuhari’s Account

by on October 15, 2020
 

Nigerians have asked American technology entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, after showing support for the movement.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Dorsey gave Nigerian protesters kicking against Police brutality renewed momentum.

He tweeted:

See Nigerians reactions below:

In the wake of recent brutality and killings suffered by citizens at the hands of officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Dorsey joins prominent personalities like Kanye West, TD Jakes and Chance the Rapper in demanding  police reforms in Nigeria.

