Nigerians Ask Twitter To Suspend Adamu Garba’s @adamugarba Account For Inciting Violence, Hate Towards The South Under The Guise Of #EndSARS Agitations

Nigerians have asked American technology entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey, to Suspend the account of a former Nigerian Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba.

Garba had posted a video on his Twitter page where he was using inciting violence and hate towards the South under the guise of the #ENDSARS agitations.

Bellow are reactions from Nigerians calling for his account to be suspended:

@iSlimfit: “Adamu Garba’s account should be reported. The minions following him are under his replies cheering him on with the violence he’s inciting.”

@DrChiemeziem: “Please I beg you to stop whatever you’re doing for a minute and report that Adamu Garba’s recent video. He’s inciting violence.”

@AbdulRaheemAd: “Please report Adamu Garba’s account. That dullard is trying to sell his mobile app by inciting a tribal confrontation and engaging twitter in legal war.

“Just like his mentors, he’s ready to sacrifice his people for money.

“Take a away his voice. Stop retweeting his content.“

@NappyBlaze: “Adamu Garba is misleading Arewa but it’s getting clear to some Hausas that this tribal mishap has brought no good to the North. The Igbos, Yoruba and Hausa youths won’t tolerate any tribal war from selfish leaders.”

