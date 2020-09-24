0 comments

Nigerians Attack Buhari, Says Connect Lagos Port-Benin-Asaba-Onitsha-Aba And Port Harcourt Route First

September 24, 2020
 

A cross section of Nigerians have attacked President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to build a rail line from Nigeria to Niger Republic.

The rail project which will cost about $1.9 billion was approved by Buhari during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.

They advised the President to focus on connecting states that are involved in large scale production with states where these raw materials are obtained.

However Buhari has come under fire as Nigerians described him as a President who never means well for the people but continues to be a burden to Nigeria.

While some have argued that there is nothing Nigeria is importing from Niger or will benefit economically from it, hence it will only be an exercise in futility.

Others have said Nigeria has no business embarking on such project if it’s not going to be financed by the World Banks with contribution from Niger which is the country that the rail intends to link Nigeria with.

They called on the President to concentrate and link up states like the Lagos port-Benin-Asaba-Onitsha-Aba and to Port Harcourt port route amongst others, which according to them will economic prowess rather than link Nigeria and Niger which will amount to a project leading to nothing.

Some reactions below;

