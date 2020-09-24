Nigerians Attack Buhari, Says Connect Lagos Port-Benin-Asaba-Onitsha-Aba And Port Harcourt Route First

A cross section of Nigerians have attacked President Muhammadu Buhari over his decision to build a rail line from Nigeria to Niger Republic.

The rail project which will cost about $1.9 billion was approved by Buhari during the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday.

They advised the President to focus on connecting states that are involved in large scale production with states where these raw materials are obtained.

However Buhari has come under fire as Nigerians described him as a President who never means well for the people but continues to be a burden to Nigeria.

While some have argued that there is nothing Nigeria is importing from Niger or will benefit economically from it, hence it will only be an exercise in futility.

Others have said Nigeria has no business embarking on such project if it’s not going to be financed by the World Banks with contribution from Niger which is the country that the rail intends to link Nigeria with.

They called on the President to concentrate and link up states like the Lagos port-Benin-Asaba-Onitsha-Aba and to Port Harcourt port route amongst others, which according to them will economic prowess rather than link Nigeria and Niger which will amount to a project leading to nothing.

Some reactions below;

What’s Niger Republic’s contribution to this rail line? If it’s not funded by the World Bank and the likes, I don’t think building a rail line well into Niger Republic is backed by any pressing economic rationale. I’d love to be lectured if otherwise. https://t.co/T8laT910bi — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 24, 2020

You took a loan to build a rail line from Nigeria to Niger Republic.



There is not one ☝️ single good road from Abuja to Lagos or any part of the Country.



You are a burden to Nigeria sir. — Henry Shield (@henryshield) September 24, 2020

Why is Buhari so obsessed about Niger republic ? What do we import from Niger that we will take a loan to do a rail line connecting Nigeria to Niger, it would have been better if it was Cotonou we are linking with sef.



But what I do know . https://t.co/VA9Mbn7LAc — Hamma (@HAHayatu) September 23, 2020

Nigeria accounts for around 60% of West Africa's economy, so don't buy the bullshit of a railway to Niger Republic being more important than linking Nigeria's economic centers by rail.



Let us link Lagos and Abuja by rail first. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) September 24, 2020

You don't expect right thinking from someone who needs affidavit to justify his education or lack of education — Orsar Dennis (@orsar_dennis) September 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/cchukudebelu/status/1309054885615280130?s=19

In 1983 Head of State Maj Gen Buhari supported the candidacy of Niger Republic's Idi Oumarou over Nigeria's Ambassador Peter Onu for OAU's Secretary Generalship. In 2020 President Buhari takes a $1.97B loan for rail line from Katsina to Niger Republic.



Good morning Twitter. — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) September 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/von_Bismack/status/1309051100826394628?s=19

https://twitter.com/iykimo/status/1308836691067711489?s=19

The $1.9bn rail line btw Kano and Niger Republic is a project leading to nothing much because I see no serious trading / commerce btw those two locations.



Why can't Buhari invest in states and regions like Lagos, Niger Delta generating those funds he's about to waste? — Ayemojubar 👠 (@ayemojubar) September 24, 2020