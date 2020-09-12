Nigerians Bicker Over Tourism Sites In Cross River State

A cross section of Nigerians on Saturday argued over the viable potentials of some tourism sites in Cross River State, and how these sites have been under utilised owing to factors such as non maintainance and lack of supporting infrastructures.

While some have argued that these places are over rated, some have described the projects built to attract tourism to the state as a white elephant project because the bad state of the roads that leads to these destinations has obviouky made these places almost inaccessible to these tourists.

A twitter user who goes by the name @UnclePamilerin narrates his experience on his first visit to the Obudu Cattle Ranch below.

When nobody can *get* to CRS because the roads are inadequate, what good is building a $450 million "tourist resort"? For who to visit? Are you aware that even Margaret Ekpo airport uses a subsidy to remain open because of lack of passengers?



Why is this stuff so hard to grasp?? — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) September 12, 2020

"Tourism potential" is about visitor numbers, location, enabling infrastructure and investment appetite. Cross River is located in a violent, unstable region rife with kidnapping and militancy, its transport infrastructure is terrible, its visitor numbers can't sustain an airport — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) September 12, 2020

Served in Cross River for a while before relocating to Abj. During that time I visited the Obudu Ranch, Tinapa Resort, Slave History Museum, National Museum, etc. All dead places. I felt so betrayed because I’d longed to visit these places since childhood. Everything was a lie. — ULOMA (@ulxma) September 12, 2020

The only thing functioning in cross river right now is the calabar carnival which is at the veg of collapsing too I stay in calabar but I haven't attended the past two editions because of how fucked up its getting, and with the outbreak of the covid19 I don't see it surviving. https://t.co/0PklVArh5S — kung fu kenney (@varest2) September 12, 2020

Cross River really has no sharp tourist spot again. It all ended after Donald Duke's tenure.

Tinapa. Cattle Ranch. Marina resort.

All dead! Carnival is dying gradually too. — Emmanuel B. Edet (@lordeddie01) September 11, 2020

I'm from Cross River State and I must add that Obudu cattle ranch is a dead place, Tinapa is nothing to write home about. All our tourist attractions in this state is Dead. Calabar carnival is wack. Everything is just total nonsense in Cross river state. — iCon💡 (@Ekesiboy1) September 11, 2020

For some they are of the opinion that the experience there was and is still worth the while even as they commended a former governor Donald Duke for putting up those infrastructures that attracted tourism to the state.

No Donald Duke Slandering today, he did a lot for Cross River State.

This energy should be directed to the present Governor who has failed the State. — Calabar_plug🔌 (@JesamAkpama) September 12, 2020

Exploring Obudu cattle range of Cross River at the time of Donal Duke as Govenor was an amazing experience I must say.



NYSC 2004-2005 was an eye-opener for me and I enjoyed it. pic.twitter.com/QLykQjqf1R — Dr. Shafi'i Hamidu (@shafiihamidu) September 12, 2020

It's really really sad to watch people rewrite history in an attempt to rubbish Donald Duke's legacy as Governor of Cross River State. If you didn't live in Cross River pre-1999, you'll NEVER understand why Donald is a big deal for us. Cross River was the bottom of the barrel! — Tony Atambi Esq (@TonyAtambi) September 12, 2020

You don't go to LEKKI conservation center, get screwed in their facility and claim IKEJA treated you bad.



CALABAR is the Capital of Cross River state.



The young man & his friends went to OBUDU. A LG in Cross River. 7 hours away from Calabar.



Sad they had terrible experience. — . (@oku_yungx) September 11, 2020

Tinapa suppose to be a money spinner for Cross River. A cargo airport is not a bad idea in Obudu, it will make access to Tinapa quite easy through a chopper shuttle between Calabar & Obudu,while the government is connecting road networks in the state for complementary activities. — Okunola Akeju. MD (@MooAkee) September 12, 2020