Nigerians Blast TV Stations In Nigeria For Televising The Take Over Of The US Capitol By Trump’s Supporters, After Failing To Shine The Spotlight On #EndSARS Protest

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerians on Twitter have taken a swipe at television stations in the country for televising the riots that erupted at the US Capitol building in Washington D.C, on Wednesday, after failing to shine the Spotlight on the protest against police brutality in October 2020.

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday stormed Washington to falsely posit that he was robbed of the presidential election .

According to Washington Post, many that attended saw the protests as last stand for Trump on the same day that Congress votes to confirm that President-elect Joe Biden won the November 3 election.

Trump who lost the electoral college votes, without evidence continues to challenge the results, and has backed his supporters to attend the rallies in the nation’s capital.

The protest started after Trump addressed his followers vowing “never to concede”.

See Nigerians reaction below:

@AinThaMachine_ wrote: “See the swiftness and speed Nigerian Television Stations and Media Outlets are using to show and talk about the take over of The US Capitol by Donald Trump Supporters but they had to wait 7-14 business working days to even shine a spotlight on #EndSARS protests after CNN did. Lol”

@tobi__petite: “We were literally begging TV stations in Nigeria to televise #ENDSARS protest but they didn’t, now they’re showing the deaths of Americans in their protest and all, still wondering who we offended in this country. If you have the means to leave this country, just leave!”

@vhic_tore: “The same Nigerian channels that refused to air #EndSARS killings are all about White house and Trump now, Awon Oju Aye oshi!!!”

@ebelee_: “Channels mehn. We literally had to beg & chase them to cover #EndSARS that was a fight for our lives & our country & they were dragging their feet. But look at them boldly reporting the American insurrection to the same Nigerian audience they couldn’t stand with in October.”

