Nigerians Blast VP Osibanjo For Taking Traditional Title Few Days After Borno Massacre

By Onwuka Gerald

Criticisms have continued to trail the traditional title conferred on Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo as the ‘Magudu Jihan Nasarawa’ that translates, Leader and Captain of Nasarawa state while the nation is still mourning the killing of helpless rice farmers in Borno.

The ceremony which was done with pomp and pageantry has been been describes by some Nigerians as insensitive. The critique of the number two citizens are of the opinion that he has little or NIR respect for the dead.

The development is coming barely few days after 43 farm workers were killed in Zabarmani village in Borno State by members of the Boko Haram Islamic set.

A twitter user, who also is a creative writer, @thebardogbamola suggested that the Vice President and the Nassarawa Traditionalists could have postponed the ceremony in order to honour the dead.

Furthermore, the Bird App user claimed the ceremony which was held in Nassarawa showed the level of insensitivity in the country.

See Tweet Below: “Days after 48 farmers were beheaded? Wow! This is a new low. To think @ProfOsinbajo and Nassarawa couldn’t postpone this to respect the dead shows the level of insensitivity in the country”.