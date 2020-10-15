Nigerians Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of CSP James Nwafor Over Alleged Murders Of “Several People” In Akwuzu SARS, Anambra

Nigerians on Twitter have called for the arrest and prosecution of Chief Superintendent of Police, James Nwafor, who served as commander of the dreaded police arm of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Awkuzu, Anambra State.

Nwafor, who is currently a Special Assistant Governor Willie Obiano, is being accused of extrajudicial killings in the state.

See below:

@BrianJDennis wrote:

“DEAR ONLINE PROTESTERS

“Please spare a tweet or two calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of CSP James Nwafor (RTD) for the extra judicial murders of several people in Akwuzu SARS, Anambra.

“That murderer must answer for his crimes.”

@chosensomto: “The Most important thing a man can take into combat is the reason why.

“The man on the left is the former OC SARS Awkuzu; CSP James Nwafor; he killed the young man on the left and boasted To his parents that “nothing will happen.”

“This is the reason we protest! #EndSWAT”

@ladyswift9ja: “I join youths in Anambra state to call for immediate probe of CSP James Nwafor ‘s days as OC SARS Awkuzu, who is now SA to Gov. Obianuju.

He should be made to answer for all the atrocities he allegedly committed not rewarded with an appointment.”

@mr_macaroni: “CSP James Nwafor is the former OC SARS that killed & dumped over 100 dead bodies of youths in Ezu river, Anambra.

“He also killed Chijioke and made his father swim a river filled with dead bodies in search of his son’s body. He must be prosecuted!”

