Nigerians Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Lagos Politician, Abiodun Bolarinwa, Who Allegedly shot 3 #EndSARS Protesters
Nigerian Politician identified as Mr. Abiodun Bolarinwa reportedly shot three #EndSARS protesters at the Abule Egba ground, on 20th of October in Lagos.
A twitter user who posted the report on the platform said the politician came to the protest ground to address the crowd, who refused to give him audience.
He reportedly left the spot in annoyance, before opening fire on the protesters.
Three people were reportedly hit and they are currently battling for their lives at the medical centers in the area.
@djsaundboy wrote: “This man came to #abuleegbaprotest ground, to address the people.. We denied him because he’s a political person. He had to leave in annoyance & the people were chanting behind him with placards. ABIODUN BOLARINWA brought out a gun and shot down 3 protesters instantly #EndSARS”
Below are calls for his arrest and prosecution: