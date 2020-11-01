Nigerians Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Lagos Politician, Abiodun Bolarinwa, Who Allegedly shot 3 #EndSARS Protesters

Nigerian Politician identified as Mr. Abiodun Bolarinwa reportedly shot three #EndSARS protesters at the Abule Egba ground, on 20th of October in Lagos.

A twitter user who posted the report on the platform said the politician came to the protest ground to address the crowd, who refused to give him audience.

He reportedly left the spot in annoyance, before opening fire on the protesters.

Three people were reportedly hit and they are currently battling for their lives at the medical centers in the area.

@djsaundboy wrote: “This man came to #abuleegbaprotest ground, to address the people.. We denied him because he’s a political person. He had to leave in annoyance & the people were chanting behind him with placards. ABIODUN BOLARINWA brought out a gun and shot down 3 protesters instantly #EndSARS”

Below are calls for his arrest and prosecution:

Don’t forget. A Lagos politician named Abiodun Bolarinwa shot at protesters at Abule-Egba and he’s still a free man. #EndSARS — ULOMA (@ulxma) October 31, 2020

His name is Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa the President of Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF); he shot Abule Egba peaceful protesters then drove off leaving the ones he shot to die pic.twitter.com/nsN2rADunI https://t.co/91D9JsWIu8 — VII (@Dr_Stewsss) October 31, 2020

The rule of law in Nigeria is only for poor people. In less than a week, alleged looters were rounded up by the police even though many are innocent but somehow confirmed lawbreakers, Abiodun Bolarinwa & even Alli-Macaulay have not been arrested for their crimes #EndSARS — Very Eric (@TheInfamousEric) November 1, 2020

That useless politician named Abiodun Bolarinwa who shot at peaceful protesters is still roaming the streets of Abule Egba free with his loaded gun in his vehicle. — WazitoSark🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@yaronwaziri) November 1, 2020

Abiodun Bolarinwa shot at unarmed protesters and everything was caught on camera but he’s still a free man



Abiodun Bolarinwa shot people at Abule Egba and he is still walking free, when will he be arrested and paraded? #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA — EndSARS (@olanrewaju_sd) November 1, 2020