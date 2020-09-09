Nigerians Call Out Buhari’s Aide For Claiming Petrol Sold Higher Under PDP

A cross section of Nigerians have reacted to the claim by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu that petrol sold for N600 naira on Eastern Sunday of 2013, when the Peoples Democratic Party ruled Nigeria.

Spokesperson person to the President made the statement in defense of the increase in the pump price of petrol shortly after, Buhari’s administration hiked the price of electricity.

However Nigerians who seem to have had enough hardship as the effects of coronavirus bites harder amidst some government policies they have considered to be harsh have responded to Shehu’s claims.

Some have argued that, there was no point for a responsible government to trade blames or justify unfavorable policies. Rather they should find a way to make life easy for Nigerians at this time knowing the damage coronavirus pandemic had caused on the economy.

Some reactions below;

Dear Garba Shehu,



Are you aware that fuel also sold for ₦600 in December 2017 and recently in November 2019.



Both under #APC & Buhari.



But in your attempt to justify the hardship and suffering of Nigerians you only make reference to 2013 of PDP

pic.twitter.com/jBNdkmS2l9 — iCON Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) September 9, 2020

Garba Shehu, you're not smart.

You're unintelligently deceitful.



Why are you showing us that petrol sold for ₦600 in 2013?



You need to be treated for selective amnesia because fuel also sold for ₦600 in December 2017 and recently in November 2019.



Both under #APC & Buhari. pic.twitter.com/YLQqO0mOxR — GENOCIDE In Southern Kaduna (@The_Jonathanian) September 8, 2020

Garba Shehu and his likes in the current administration have nothing to offer than unnecessary comparisons.

If Femi Adesina isn't subtracting death figures under GEJ from the death figures under Buhari, Garba will be comparing 'blackmarket sale' to government policy. Sigh — Premier (@SodiqTade) September 9, 2020

Garba Shehu claimed Nigerians bought fuel under PDP N600.

The screenshots here show that fuel was bought N600 under Buhari/APC. I doubt if Garba and Femi do give fair report of the happenings in the Country to Buhari.

These people are not ready to own up to their failures. pic.twitter.com/lJFBkIsAWl — Premier (@SodiqTade) September 9, 2020

Finally, Garba Shehu admits to Buhari's failure, justifies my position on APC & PDPhttps://t.co/46LbQTqaR5 https://t.co/HehSsvQYkU — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) September 9, 2020

Dear Garba Shehu,



According to the World Poverty Clock, the number of Nigerians living below poverty line (those living below $1.90 per day) grew from 43.1 million in 2015 to 102.1 million in 2020.



Worst still, insecurity has remained intractable. — iCON Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) September 9, 2020

What is actually wrong with Garba Shehu? I really dont get how i could have judged people to be brilliant and they turn up this mediocre. You came to Nigerians with the premise of change,no subsidy exist,dollar to a Naira,defeat of boko haram etall,refinery repaired,new one built https://t.co/g5iV8YI5fh — Sir Heectory (@heectoryanuk) September 8, 2020

Dear Garba Shehu,

To refresh your memories, the price of petrol in 2015 when President Buhari took over was N87 per litre.



Today, it sells for about N160 per litre.



The exchange rate of naira to the dollar in 2015 was about N190.



Today, it is about N470. — iCON Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) September 9, 2020