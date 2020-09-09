0 comments

Nigerians Call Out Buhari’s Aide For Claiming Petrol Sold Higher Under PDP

by on September 9, 2020
 

A cross section of Nigerians have reacted to the claim by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu that petrol sold for N600 naira on Eastern Sunday of 2013, when the Peoples Democratic Party ruled Nigeria.

Spokesperson person to the President made the statement in defense of the increase in the pump price of petrol shortly after, Buhari’s administration hiked the price of electricity.

However Nigerians who seem to have had enough hardship as the effects of coronavirus bites harder amidst some government policies they have considered to be harsh have responded to Shehu’s claims.

Some have argued that, there was no point for a responsible government to trade blames or justify unfavorable policies. Rather they should find a way to make life easy for Nigerians at this time knowing the damage coronavirus pandemic had caused on the economy.

Some reactions below;

