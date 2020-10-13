Nigerians Celebrate As Self Acclaimed Investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Loses Twitter Account

Nigerians on Twitter are celebrating the suspension of self acclaimed US Trained Investigative Journalist Kemi Olunloyo. Her account was blocked, after a large number of Nigerian reported her page.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that Kemi had shared some tweets which Nigerians reacted angrily to, especially during this period of excessive sars/police brutality.

Her tweet that sparked outrage on social media was when she instructed the Nigerian police to kill anybody that goes against them.

Reacting, Nigerians stormed her Twitter page, vowing to make sure the page gets suspended.

Below are their reactions:

@MrOdanz: “Twitter has suspended the account of Aunty Kemi Olunloyo. You don’t know how much of a big win this is. Next stop should be that Lauretta woman.”

@Kinglamarrr___: “Kemi Olunloyo’s account has been suspended, what a good news to start the day with!🎉 “

@UnclePamilerin: “Twitter how dare you suspend a whole International Journalist, a US Trained Nurse too, an international OAP like Kemi Olunloyo’s account.”

@Uncle_clique: “Just came online and the first thing I noticed was Kemi Olunloyo’s Twitter account has been suspended.

“Another win for the people. October is truly an independent month!!! ✊🏿”

