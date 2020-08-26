Nigerians Criticise Tinubu Over “I Don’t Believe In One Nigeria” Interview 

Nigerians have condemned former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress, APC, party Chieftain Bola Tinubu for his decision to contest for presidency in a country he once said he never believed in.

A published interview Tinubu had granted This Day newspaper on Sunday April 13, 1997 has been circulating on social media where Tinubu was quoted to have said “I Don’t Believe In One Nigeria”.

Some say the same system he spoke against is what he has rode on and empowered himself enough to seek an election for the number one office in the land.

There has been speculations that the APC leader and strong man of Lagos politics has been preparing to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Below are some of the tweets;

In 1997, Bola Tinubu did not believe in One Nigeria!



This are people who has continued to deceive the innocent people in that contraption called Nig the British nigger eara just because of their personal interest not that they don't know that nig will never work #biafraExit pic.twitter.com/B4ooepITcq — BIAFRA MISSION TV (@Victor35517418) August 26, 2020

Meet Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, first Nigerian politician to receive delivery of ONE NIGERIA money in two bullion vans, but does not believe in ONE NIGERIA! pic.twitter.com/AwwUswq1Ro — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) August 26, 2020

‘I Don’t Believe In One Nigeria’—Tinubu 1997 pic.twitter.com/Pkh6B9OLbO — Uche Ezeonye Offical (@uche_ezeonye) August 26, 2020

👉👉Tinubu who's a potential candidate for president in the next general election made this statement in 1997 during an interview with The Sunday Newspaper.

Tinubu who has now turned to a man that is preaching about ONE NIGERIA, but what has changed since then? @MaziNnamdiKanu pic.twitter.com/cpmd9ZsjNx — cres (@Cres25674315) August 26, 2020

Meet Bola Tinubu, the first Presidential Candidate who doesn't believe in one Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/Tdzvx1xNnA — Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi ☔ (@jrnaib2) August 26, 2020

No amount of propaganda can sell Bola Ahmad Tinubu come 2023! pic.twitter.com/S0kaxglpFf — Aminu Gwarzo Vanguard (@AminuGwarzo_V) August 26, 2020

Awolowo created Ogba, Apapa, Ibadan industrial parks, free education, his true followers like Jakande gave education, accomodation revolution to lagosians and started metro line and water transportation. Please what revolutionary development has Tinubu and his stooges given?! — Olushola Olufolabi (@olushola_shola) August 18, 2020

Meet Bola Ahmad Tinubu the first person in the world that wanted to be the president of Algeria while he once boldly said that he don't believe in oneness of "Algeria" in the year 1345.



Had it been he has had succeeded in becoming the president, Algeria would have been history! pic.twitter.com/5ZKzZUlfyk — PDP Vanguard (@PDPVanguard) August 26, 2020

TINUBU doesn't believe in ONE NIGERIA, but wants to be her president. 😒🤔



Look, I could rest a long time, knowing the denigrates called leaders in Nigeria are hustlers with no ideology, philosophy vision nor value… Just bread of the day and who’s serving it.🤧😡



PATHETIC! pic.twitter.com/xeS5amechh — Ajax thunder clap🖤 (@RealThunderClap) August 26, 2020

I don't believe in one Nigeria says TINUBU



But he became one Nigerian just to join the looters. pic.twitter.com/3Pv7TE0sN6 — Oluchi Christy (@oluchristty) August 26, 2020