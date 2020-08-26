0 comments

Nigerians Criticise Tinubu Over “I Don’t Believe In One Nigeria” Interview 

Nigerians have condemned former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress, APC, party Chieftain Bola Tinubu for his decision to contest for presidency in a country he once said he never believed in.

A published interview Tinubu had granted This Day newspaper on Sunday April 13, 1997 has been circulating  on social media where Tinubu was quoted to have said “I Don’t Believe In One Nigeria”.

Some say the same system he spoke against is what he has rode on and empowered himself enough to seek an election for the number one office in the land.

There has been speculations that the APC leader and strong man of Lagos politics has been preparing to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Below are some of the tweets; 

