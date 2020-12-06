Nigerians Demand Arrest of Channels TV Staff, Pius Angbo Accused of Battering By Wife

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerians have demanded for the arrest of Mr. Pius Angbo a Channels Television staff, accused of physical assault and battering by his wife, Ifenyinwa even as the Management of the media house vowed to investigate and take appropriate action.

A Mother of four, Dr. Ifeanyinwa Angbo called out her husband for allegedly beating her a few weeks after having a baby.

Dr. Ifeayinwa said she had been married to Mr. Pius for six years and since then had not known peace.

She alleged further that her husband battered her just because she advised him to have savings and reduce womanizing.

According to her, when she got pregnant with the baby she just delivered, her husband would heartlessly sit on her tummy and try to strangle her.

Her words, “I think i did not get married to a human being.

“I stumbled on a prayer request my husband wrote before we got married, where he was thanking God for saving him from hatred and abuse of women”, she added.

Reacting to the development, Olúyẹmí Fásípè Flag of Nigeria a twitter user, @YemieFASH Wrote, “Hello @PoliceNG. I am calling for the immediate arrest of Mr. Pius Angbo of @channelstv for physically assaulting Dr. Ifeanyinwa Angbo, a medical doctor in Owerri. This woman just had a baby 4weeks ago and she got beaten up by her reckless husband”.

Also reacting, Natasha @NatashaAnyaorah wrote, “What a woman passes through during childbirth is a near death experience and coupled with the fact she had a c-section, this man is a monster he should be let to walk on the street free . Nawaoo @channelstv do the necessary because if you people misyarn ehhh ….”

DON C @donchuchulotty further wrote, “The man is a monster and should be arrested but I suggest we separate his place of work from this assault. This man might be sacked by calling out the organisation where he works and who is gonna suffer when he gets sacked, na d family. Police should do their job shas”

Meanwhile, Channels Television in a statement obtained by The Breaking Times on Sunday stated vowed to investigate the matter and take appropriate action if Mr. Pius is found guilty.

“Channels Television does not condone violence against women or anyone in general.

“The domestic violence matter reported against one of our reporters is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken” the television station stated.