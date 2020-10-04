Nigerians Express Concerns That Bolt Drivers Could Be Collaborating with #SARS To Harrass Citizens

Viral video shows a young man being manhandled by alleged SARs officers in Lagos…

Even as the outcry against misdemeanour from operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) reaches a crescendo, another twist has been added, as speculations that some drivers working with transportation company, Bolt might be involved in schemes to rob Nigerians emerge.

SARS, which has come under fire due to several narratives of harrassment, threats and extortion, was yet again alleged to have forcefully arrested a young man in Lagos and extorted about 100,000 naira from him on September 25th.

The video below was posted on Twitter, and has since received over a thousand retweets. In the video, men not wearing uniforms are seen hustling a young man into a car, while another man in a blue shirt, identified as the Bolt driver, watches. The driver, after the victim has been successfully stuffed into the car, enters and drives off. The scene, as pointed out by concerned viewers, is reminiscent of a staged kidnap.

I’m the one in this video



A thread # https://t.co/yBa3EHFcCE — 🌏🏆 (@yourmydad) October 3, 2020

Bolt drivers might be involved, according to the alleged victim’s story:

On 25th September 2020 My friend and I were on our way to yaba, to pick up some items which we had to deliver for “daddythebrand on ig” when our Uber got stopped by men without uniforms who claimed to be sars officer.i refused to open the doors because they had no i.d.

My friend who accompanied me was asleep so I turned around to wake him up, when I noticed the @Boltapp_ng driver unlocked the doors and they forced their way in. One sat in front while the other at the back sit with us. They asked for our phones which we gave them.

After checking our phones and finding nothing they told my friend to get down from the car and get into their bus. He complied. Then he looked to me and asked me to do the same, I refused asking what I had done.. I further asked for his ID card to be sure he is an officer and not a kidnapper.

He got angry I asked for his id and that’s when he called his colleagues to drag me out of the car. When they forcefully dragged me out, I decided to create a scene and when they noticed people coming closer they decided to drag me back into the car which you see in the video above.

In the car they started to threaten me. Telling me how they’ll lock me up, chain me and no one would do anything about it.

My Bolt driver didn’t mention one word through out all this. We drove to some bridge where they put my in hand cuffs and told me that if I tried to call out for help again, they’ll shoot me and throw my body down and no one would find me. This guys are real demons.

I got into their bus then they said they are taking me to SFU division Ikoyi. That’s their station.. after driving around After driving for about 30 minutes to one hour they asked us(me and my guy) to pay them 1 million and I asked why? Are they no longer taking us to the station to let us know our crime. The one who sat in front who seems to be their boss got angry at my statement which led to further threats from the guy who sat infront who appears to be their boss.

Seeing that we weren’t about to give them that money they ended up bringing it down to 100k which they drove us to zenith bank along osolo way, opposite sos home. Where they made my guy get down from they bus to withdraw the money from the atm at Zenith bank.

After they got the money they let us go. Till now I still do not know my crime. I called the bolt driver to return the things I left in his car and I found out he has blocked my number.

Contacted Bolt and they said there’s nothing they can do as their drivers are independent contractors. I have involved my solicitors and I’ll be suing Bolt for damages as well as Lagos state, for employing rogues as officers, whose aim is to kill and loot innocent people.

Meanwhile, Bolt responded beneath the series of tweets, saying:

“We completely understand how you must be feeling about this incident and would appreciate the chance to do what is right here.

Please help us by responding to our DMs and providing the relevant details so that we can investigate this as a matter of urgency.”

Hello,

We completely understand how you must be feeling about this incident and would appreciate the chance to do what is right here.



Please help us by responding to our DMs and providing the relevant details so that we can investigate this as a matter of urgency. — Bolt Nigeria (Taxify) (@Boltapp_ng) October 3, 2020

Others following the thread have narrated their negative experiences with Bolt drivers, lamenting that the company has a poor response to complaints from customers.

I have had my own share along Ajah road, they called the @boltapp_ng driver aside and were discussing with him, then they instructed me to get onto their bus. I no gree. My gf heard then asking the bolt driver about our (gf & I) discussions so far. — Lord Eburna (@bizzyieyjb) October 3, 2020

Forgot the one who failed to return my phone the last time we went out some few months back? Guess what? I found The so called @Boltapp_ng driver has been making calls with my phone number . 🤦🏿‍♂️ — ‎ ♡‎ MIDE (@Midemax) October 3, 2020