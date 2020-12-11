Nigerians Have Rejected Your Party, PDP Mocks APC Over Suspension Of Membership Drive

By Seun Adeuyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) abandoned its much hyped membership drive because Nigerians did not show any interest in the exercise following the failure of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a statement endorsed by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olodogbonya, on Friday.

The party said that APC has become defunct and can no longer engage in legitimate political activities given the collapse of its structures across the federation.

“The APC has already gone down in history as a jinxed party that is synonymous to failure, deceit, falsehood, lies, lawlessness, treasury looting, poverty and hardship, sympathy for terrorists and bandits, mortgaging of our national sovereignty, among other vices, which makes it impossible for any well-meaning Nigerian to seek to identify with it.

“Given the their impunity and arrogance, nobody wants to join the APC which has become a derelict pirate ship, stranded and doomed in rough waters and only waiting for its final decent into political abyss.

“By abandoning the membership drive, the Governor Bala Mai Buni-led illegal APC national caretaker committee has come to its wits end, having realized that Nigerians, and even their members do not have confidence in his committee or the fizzling party.

“Already, the few well-meaning Nigerians in the APC have become weary of identifying with a failed party”.

PDP challenged the ruling to speak on the N14 trillion allegedly stolen by APC leaders, including the N9.6 trillion detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, the over N3 trillion oil revenue scam among others.

The PDP urged Nigerians to remain calm and continue to rally on its platform in their collective determination to salvage and reposition the country from the misrule of the APC.