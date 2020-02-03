Nigerians In Chinese Town Hit By Coronavirus Plead To Be Evacuated

Some Nigerians currently in Wuhan, the Chinese city where Coronavirus broke out two weeks ago, are appealing to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to evacuate them, a report by TheCable said.

As of Monday morning, the virus had killed 362 people in China with many countries already evacuating citizens as a result of the health crisis.

The latest development comes a week after Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said 16 Nigerians in Wuhan had not indicated interest to return home.

“I know we have Nigerians in Wuhan; our Embassy in China has confirmed that we have about 16 Nigerians in Wuhan and they are in touch with them.

“They have, however, not indicated their interest to come home. They will, however, contact our embassy if they like to come home,” he had said at a press conference in Abuja.

However, a Nigerian resident in Wuhan told TheCable that there are over 50 Nigerians in the city at the moment.