Nigerians Insist On Closure Of Lekki Toll Gate Despite Deployment Of Police

Nigerians on social media (Twitter) have insisted that the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State must remain closed, despite the deployment of operatives of the Nigerian Police to the area.

On Friday, the Police dispatched armed operatives along the Lekki corridor following threats by some youth to ‘occupy’ the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Saturday.

“CSP Yinka Egbeyemi is presently leading a team of police officers on a show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and other areas in Eti Osa,” the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) said on Twitter last night.

According to the Police department, this was “part of efforts to deter crime as well as boost the morale of his officers in the areas”.

This came on a day Rinuola Oduala, one of the two youth representatives on the nine-member Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing police brutality and the alleged shooting of #EndSARS demonstrators by soldiers at the Lekki Toll Gate last October, withdrew from the panel.

The toll gate re-opening is the same reason given for the new protest by its organizers.

The call for the fresh protests commenced after the nine-member of the Lagos Panel of Inquiry approved the re-opening of the toll plaza.

Justice Doris Okuwobi, the chairman, and four others ruled in favour of another application by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

The Federal Government and the police have declared any protests coming so soon after the October mayhem as unacceptable.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed in Abuja said while peaceful protests are the constitutional rights of Nigerians, violent protests will not be allowed.

His words: “This time, the chances that any peaceful protest will be hijacked are very high. Based on the intelligence at the disposal of the Federal Government, some Nigerian activists have linked up with others outside Nigeria, including subversive elements, with a view to destabilizing the country.

“We cannot and must not allow this to happen. Never again will the Federal Government allow the kind of violence that was perpetrated across the country under the guise of the EndSars last October.

“Never again will anyone or group be allowed to destroy cities or to kill and maim innocent citizens, including security agents, under any guise.”

The Minster told those planning to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to drop the idea as any further resort to violence in the name of #EndSARS will not be tolerated.

Belows are reactions TheBreakingTimes gathered from Twitter:

@AreaFadal wrote: “I know these animals have turned Nigeria into a Jungle.But peaceful protest is still our human right. Animals can’t dash us human right.Say no to #lekkitollgate reopening.”

@Clacified wrote: “Occupy Lekki toll gate kicks off today. It’s been reported that heavily armed security officers are there. Stay safe y’all 🙏”

@RevolutionNowNg: “If you are not at #Lekkitollgate this morning, then you’re wrong. SoroSoke, no dey disguise. #EndSARS”