Nigerians Kick Against Amended CAMA,Says It’s Insensitive, obnoxious

A cross section of Nigerians have kicked against the amended Companies and Allied Matters,CAMA Act 2020, describing it as insensitive and obnoxious.

The stage to vent their anger was provided by a lawyer, Harold, who writing under the Twitter handle @haroldwrites said Nigerians would weep if they knew the content of the amended Act.

Harold explained that though the content might seem to aid the ease of doing business on face value in some sections but a carefully attention to other sections will become a clog and make things difficult.

He said, “If you guys know the amount of things hidden in that 604 pages of the new Companies Act,you’ll start weeping.The Corporate Affairs Commisson has just been made a monster. You see that NIPOST regulation fixing N20m as licensing fee?That is small stuff compared to what CAC will do”.

“The sector that will be worst hit are the churches, mosques, charity organisations, schools, NGOs etc. The CAC can now arbitrarily remove & replace the “owners” or leaders of these organisations. Also, CAC can convert/take over the monies in their bank accounts.

“Every sector will be hit. In the old Act, small fees were clearly prescribed for certain things.E.g, the Act may say if you fail to do XYZ, you’ll pay N50 for each day of default.The new Act has removed all those meagre fees & gives CAC power to make regulations prescribing fees.

“Online vendors who operate under a business name other than their government names, are now risking conviction in court if they don’t register their business names with CAC.

“The most damning revelation from my review so far is that, a private organisation has been written into the new Companies Act & has been emboldened through the back door to:

generate revenue; and regulate an aspect of law practice, accountancy etc.

“The private org is Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners of Nigeria (BRIPAN). S. 705(C) of the new CAMA requires that to qualify as insolvency practitioner,you must be a lawyer/accountant AND a member of BRIPAN. On BRIPAN website, membership fee ranges from N90k – N250k.

“BRIPAN is not a chartered institute (like ICAN, ICSAN, CIPM) or a statutory body. It is a private association formed by private citizens. Remember how Lagosians fought against Alpha Beta being written into the Lagos Land Use Charge Law (albeit unsuccessfuly”.

He accused the accused lawmakers of not carefully scrutinising the bill before allowing the President gives his consent as it states that some private individual has slipped BRIPAN into the act.

“In similar fashion, some people have successfully slipped in BRIPAN (a private organisation) into an Act of the National Assembly and the President has signed it into law. How did our law makers not see this while deliberations on the bill were ongoing?” He said.

“Another curious provision in the new CAMA is S. 851 which empowers CAC to now act as a ‘court’ or tribunal of some sort. So if CAC imposes fees on your small business, before you can go to court to challenge those fees, you must first appear before CAC panel & make your case.

“The panel is made up of guess who? Registrar General of CAC, 5 officers of CAC & someone from the Ministry of Trade & Investment, which is the Ministry overseeing the CAC. In effect, the CAC is now a Prosecutor & Judge in its own case. Goodluck if you have a case against CAC.

“One of the narratives touted by the govt regarding this new law is that, it’ll aid ease of doing business. While I agree that on face value,some sections of the law will aid this,I am simply drawing our attention to other sections which will become a clog & make things difficult.

“Another narrative is that, with this new law, you wont need a lawyer to either incorporate a business or carry out many post incorporation activities as you can do them yourself. Truth is,many lawyers will grapple with this new law.If this is so,what are your chances as a layman?”, he added.

Some reactions from a cross section of Nigerians on twitter below;

The Nigerian government loves discretionary powers. Because that way they can arbitrarily extend their powers as far as political cover allows them. And they can quickly turn a small administrative office into an oppressive extortion racket. https://t.co/344wlrkf4Y — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) August 13, 2020

604 pages and your Nigerian sense doesn't tip you off that it's a fraud? No NIGERIAN government person would have time to write such a lengthy stuff if fraudulently excessive powers isn't at the core. — Obafemi Oluwaferanmi (Ebube's YORUBA P.A)🇳🇬 (@Kingsglaive90) August 13, 2020

What you are doing is the right thing. Indeed without such scrutiny, a lot of things will be buried in laws, especially those with hundreds of sections like the CAMA. — O.A.U. (@OrjiUka) August 13, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Friday last week signed the Companies and Allied Matters Bill, 2020, recently passed by the National Assembly thirty years after it was first introduced.

His action on this legislation therefore, repealed and replaced the extant Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990, introducing after 30 years, several corporate legal innovations geared toward enhancing ease of doing business in the country.