Nigerians Must Dwell In Unity, If The Country Must Become Great — Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed what Nigerians must do to be great.

Tinubu made the revelation yesterday, when he paid a condolence visit to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, on the death of his daughter, Sadiya Aliyu.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, Nigerians must dwell in unity, if the country must become great.

He said, “We have to unite to develop our country. The blood that runs in my veins is the same blood that runs in every Nigerian vein. Whether I am Yoruba and you are Fulani, Hausa or Igbo, the essence of our life is that we are Nigerians. Therefore, we should always dwell and take Nigeria first in everything we do for the good of our country.”

Tinubu’s remarks come amid comments from former president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had stated that Nigeria is becoming a failed state and divided under President Muhammadu.

The ex-president also claimed that the country needs to be rescued from the brink of collapse.