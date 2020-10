Nigerians have questioned the training received by Nigerian Police Personnel at the Police academy.

This is coming after the emergence of a video of an Airforce personnel condemning a police officer, after his colleagues opened fire on unarmed civilians.

See video and reactions below:

The Nigerian Airforce reprimanding Police for shooting at unarmed people.



I want to congratulate the Nigerian AirForce for great professionalism.



You can see the difference in education between them.



The Police officer even looks like Mr. Ibu. pic.twitter.com/0Yp6VxPr71 — Morris Monye (@Morris_Monye) October 24, 2020

The way the two dem stand see u go know diffence between the person that spends his time understanding his profession and the one that beer parlor na him office — devGuy (@devGuy5) October 24, 2020

Wetin sweet me pass about this video was after the Air force man reprimanded the police guy, they pointed that the protesters were advancing and Air force guy marched gallantly to meet the protesters like it was nothing .. — #ENDSARS..#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY (@mgozunika) October 24, 2020

Only God knows what they're teaching them in Nigerian Police Academy… I swear it's not balanced…#EndSARS #ReformTheNigeriaPolice — NewzDatMattaz (@EASZYTOUCH) October 24, 2020

We only have two well trained groups in Nigeria, the Air force and Navy, this is evident in their pry and sec schools. Even as military administrators the likes of Buba Marwa of lagos and the one in PH performed well. The Police is just a collection of touts with a few exceptions — JOSH (@DrJoshObi) October 24, 2020